Limerick man jailed for stealing from local Lidl store

A LIMERICK man with ten previous convictions for theft was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment at Newcastle West District Court where he was convicted of stealing €991.70 worth of goods from the local Lidl store.

Peter Malone, 2 Singland Crescent, Garryowen pleaded guilty to the offence at Lidl on Sheahan’s road last February 14. Inspector Liam Wallace said he left the store without paying for the goods and was identified by CCTV. The defendant had 30 previous convictions, ten for theft between 2018 and 2019.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client deserved some credit for dealing with the matter and had co-operated. “There was a co-accused,” he said. His client was 45 and had suffered from a bad period of addiction to heavy drugs, he said. The court heard the goods were not recoverd.

“This is quite a serious offence. The amount of goods is quite significant,” Judge Mary Larkin said. Taking into account the level of criminality and the level of recidivism, she said, it warranted a prison sentence. She imposed a five-month prison sentence but fixed recognisance with leave to appeal at €250.