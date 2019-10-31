Adare website has the lowdown on Pro-Am in Limerick

ADARE’S very own website, which has been up and running for the past 12 years, is now looking firmly to the future and on the JP McManus Pro-Am in particular.

The site, says its administrator Brendan Doran, now has a dedicated section to keep visitors up to date on news of the Pr-Am which will take place on July 6 and 7 next year. “The event which is a sell-out will feature some of the world’s leading golfing superstars, including Tiger Woods.”

Joining Tiger will be Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Open Champion Shane Lowry, Mark Wahlberg, Niall Horan, Jamie Dornan, Hugh Grant, Xander Schauffele, Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick & Tyrrell Hatton.

“We are delighted Tiger is returning to Adare Manor to compete in the Pro-Am. He has been a fantastic supporter of our efforts in years gone by and he gives us a big helping hand as we raise vital funds for charities in the region,” JP McManus said.

But in a bid to woo as many visitors as possible to Adare, www.adarevillage.com also features a broad selection of Walking Trails, Historical Sites and other Visitor Attractions and it promotes Adare as a fashion destination.

It also has a dedicated wedding section to cater for the hundreds of weddings taking place in the village each year. “Over the past twelve years the website has played a significant role in promoting our Heritage Town both nationally and internationally as an idyllic visitor location,” Mr Doran said.