Man accused of setting fire at house in Limerick village

DIRECTIONS are being sought in the case of a young man who is accused of setting fire to a house in County Limerick earlier this year.

John Harris, 24, who has an address at DeValera Park, Bruree was bought before Limerick District Court after he was charged with arson relating to an incident at Bruree Lodge on March 26.

Following a brief hearing, Mr Harris, who faces a number of other charges relating to separate incidents in the village, was granted bail subject to his compliance with a number of conditions.

The other charges include burglary, theft and criminal damage relate to offences which are alleged to have happened on dates between November 2018 and August 2019.

It is alleged that a BMW car was damaged at Water Street, Bruree on August 28, 2019 and that another car was broken into while parked outside a premises in the village on March 27, last.

The burglary charge relates to an alleged break in at Ivy Cottage, Bruree in November 2018.

As a condition of his bail, Mr Harris must live at his home address and obey a nightly curfew. He must sign on three times a week at Bruff garda station and keep his mobile phone switched on and in credit at all times.

The matter was adjourned to a sitting of Kilmallock Court in mid-November for DPP's directions.

Mr Harris’ bail conditions were relaxed last weekend to allow him to attend a family wedding outside of Limerick.