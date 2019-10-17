Searches of river Shannon underway for missing Limerick man

SEARCHES have been carried out along the river Shannon city after a car belonging to a missing man was located in Limerick city.

According to an appeal on social media, the man has not been seen since Monday evening.

While there have been no reports of anyone entering the water in recent days, volunteers from Limerick Marine Search and Rescue have been carrying out searches.

Rescue 115 – the Shannon Based Coast Guard helicopter – was deployed to assist in the search this Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts are asked to contact Henry Street garda station at (061) 212400.