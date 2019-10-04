Sightings of 'meteorite' over Limerick sends social media into overdrive
SOCIAL media has been set alight this Friday night with dozens of people posting that they saw a meteorite passing through the skies above Limerick.
Judging by the online frenzy, the meteorite was spotted over Limerick city at around 9pm. There have also been reported sightings of the mysterious object in Galway and Clare and elsewhere across the country.
While some video footage appears to show a fireball passing through the night sky at speed there is no confirmation as to what the object was or where it landed.
However, according to Irish Weather Online, which has been alerted to the various sightings, the object is most likely the rare phenomenon of "space debris".
apparently my dad saw a meteorite tonight in Limerick— Chazelena (@Chazelena) October 4, 2019
Just saw a meteorite fly past in Limerick— _Anne_ (@Anne_Nunan) October 4, 2019
Anyone else in Limerick just see a strange streak of light across the sky over the north side of the city?— Dr. Wide (@wideboyy) October 4, 2019
Initially I thought it was just an aircraft, but when I went outside the light streak was too long, perfectly horizontal, and I couldn't hear anything.#limerickufo
