Limerick Council, gardaí and HSE release updated Storm Lorenzo guidelines

LIMERICK council have released a statement with HSE Mid West and An Garda Siochána as Storm Lorenzo is set to hit the county in a matter of hours, advising the public on everything they need to know in preparation for the expected bad weather conditions.

The ORANGE Wind Warning remains in effect for Limerick according to the latest information from Met Éireann, however the validity has been extended and is now from Thursday 03 Oct from 6pm until Friday 04 Oct at 6am.

The weather forecast predicts south-easterly gales. Expect the storm centre to go across Ireland from the Northwest. It appears to be losing some intensity as it crosses Ireland.

The YELLOW Rainfall warning for Limerick has been removed, while the YELLOW Wind Warning for Limerick is in place now until 6pm this evening [Thurs 03 Oct].

Further meeting were held today by the Severe Weather Action Team and the Local Co-ordination Group to update the preparations for the arrival of Storm Lorenzo.

It is extremely important to emphasise that while Met Éireann is saying the storm is losing intensity, there is still an ORANGE Wind Warning in place with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions. Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

Closures:

All Council-run Libraries, Galleries, Museums, Parks and Playgrounds will close at 5pm this evening (Thursday 03 Oct)

They will re-open as usual on Friday (clean-up/ storm damage dependent)

Customer Service:

Limerick City and County Council’s Customer Service Department will remain open for telephone calls until 11pm tonight. The number to call is 061 556000.

The out of hours number is 061 417833

Flooding:

Indications are there will be no threat of flooding in Limerick, however we have put precautions in place.

We are monitoring the Estuary in areas such as Askeaton and Foynes and as a precaution defence measures will be taken.

Temporary flood defences are being deployed along the quays and strands in Limerick city centre but only as a precaution and as an additional barrier as winds are expected to be very strong.

Due to the high wind and spells of rain predicted, there is a potential risk of localised spot flooding in places. Fallen leaves and branches may lead to drains being blocked.

Drains have been cleared in anticipation of Storm Lorenzo, and the advice to businesses and property owners is to make sure drains are clear.

Homeless:

The 9am to 9pm Service (TEP) will be open from 4pm this afternoon and for additional hours on Friday morning 06 Oct.

McGarry House is providing additional temporary beds in the event that they are required.

All Hostels on alert in terms of communicating with Residents to avoid be out doors during the warning.

The Homeless Emergency contact number is 1800 60 60 60.

The Local Co-ordination Group also convened another meeting comprising of Limerick City and County Council, HSE Mid West and An Garda Síochána to discuss preparedness for the storm.

The key messages are for people to stay safe during this weather event. Driving conditions will be hazardous and you need to take care and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians. Flying debris, fallen trees and power lines are a risk.

People are being asked to take care in ORANGE alerts counties including Limerick. Please don’t put your life and the lives of response teams in danger during this period by taking unnecessary risks.

Limerick City and County Council’s crews remain on standby to deal with any issues that may arise, once it has been deemed safe to do so.

Please note the associated clean-up which will commence on Friday morning will impact on traffic.

The Local Co-ordination Group is appealing to everyone to secure anything that could blow away such as secure garden furniture, trampolines, flower pots etc as these could be turned into missiles in the wind. Take them indoors if possible and don’t leave wheelie bins outside on footpaths or at front of houses.

Outdoor workers are also being asked to secure any loose items on construction sites or road works sites.

Members of the public are being urged to exercise caution during this storm and not to take unnecessary risks.

Please check on neighbours and friends who may be less mobile and who may need some assistance ahead of the storm.

The public is again reminded to monitor Met Éireann forecasts for their area and to be aware of the weather conditions and to heed safety warnings. Information is available across social media platforms and other traditional media sources.

Be prepared, be sensible and be careful and stay safe.

Useful Numbers and Links

Dial 999/112 for emergency services only if needed

Limerick City and County Council 061 556000 Out of Hours 061 417833

ESB Networks 1850 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1850 205 050

Stay safe everyone

Limerick City and County Council will continue to monitor the situation as Storm Lorenzo makes landfall and tracks across Ireland.

