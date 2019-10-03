What we think: 'I am with doubters on Irish Cement plans in Limerick'

HAVING been born and bred near Mungret, and despite problems with dust emissions over the years, I have had a soft spot for the Cement factory.

I knew many of the staff who lived locally, and it was always seen as the big employer, before the emergence of Raheen Industrial estate.

Thousands of new families have now made their home in the area, and it is great to see so many new schools opening in a thriving community.

And yes, I can totally understand why they will be protesting this Saturday after the Environmental Protection Agency has given the plant permission to burn used tyres and solid recovered waste at its plant.

The move, Irish Cement says, will secure the future of the 105 or so staff. Many, believe that they are just using this as an excuse.

I find myself caught in both camps, but if forced into one, I would have to say I would be against the plans. I am like many, very sceptical. Dust was dust but this looks to me to be a far bigger threat. Yes I am very much a doubting Thomas.