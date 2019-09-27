Gardai begin process to formally identify Limerick crash victims

GARDAI investigating a fatal road crash on the outskirts of Limerick city say the process to formally identify the victims is underway.

Post mortem examinations have been carried out on the bodies of the two people who were pronounced dead following the crash at Quinspool near Parteen.

It is believed that both are male and from the northside of Limerick city.

Gardai have also confirmed that one of the two males who were seriously injured in the single vehicle collision was a 12-year-old boy.

The boy, who is from the Thomondgate area of Limerick, is being treated at Saint James’ Hospital in Dublin.

The fourth occupant of the car – a 20 year old man – is being treated at University Hospital Limerick for his injuries.

An investigation room has been established at Mayorstone garda station in Limerick and gardai are appealing to any motorists who were travelling between Limerick and Parteen between 12am and 1am on Thursday to contact them.

They are particularly asking for those with dash cam footage to come forward.