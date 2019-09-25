Gardai concerned about wellbeing of missing Limerick man

GARDAI have expressed concerns about the wellbeing of a Limerick man who has not been seen since earlier this week.

They are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Raymond Collins, 42, who is missing from the Ballinacurra Weston area of Limerick city.

Raymond was last seen at approximately 12:30pm on Monday while walking on the Rosbrien Road.

He is described as being 5'7"in height of medium build with short black hair.

According to gardai, Raymond was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, a white t-shirt with stripes,a black track suit bottoms and white runners.

Gardaí say they are concerned for Raymond and are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Roxboro Road garda station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.