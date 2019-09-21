Sinead O'Connor announces Limerick gig for comeback tour

DOLANS Presents have this morning announced that Sinead O’Connor has been confirmed to play Live at the Big Top in Limerick on November 1.

Following this weekend’s stunning performance at Feile Classical, O’Connor has added her Limerick date as part of her comeback Irish tour.

O’Connor’s recent Late Late Show appearance resulted in her receiving over 1.5 million views on social media.

Her reappearance into the public arena has been widely welcomed along with a mass outpouring of admiration and respect for her.

1970s Ireland was the backdrop from which Sinead O’Connor began her life. Born into tragic times with her own tragic story, one among many from those days, Sinead would not be defined by what was at that time beyond her control. Her spirit would blossom and bloom manifesting her gift, her voice.

Discovered by the drummer of well-known Irish band In Tua Nua, she co-wrote their first hit. Shortly after being discovered by Ensign records her first album The Lion and the Cobra released in late 1987 reached Platinum sales. Sinead had arrived.

From the early new wave explosion of Mandinka to the multi-platinum soul of Prince’s Nothing Compares to You Sinead had left an indelible mark with her unique image and vocal style.

An artist beyond comparison - unique, uncompromising, a pioneer, a visionary are just some of the descriptions that might only touch the surface of Sinead O’Connor.

Sinead embodies a voice with beauty and innocence, a spirit part punk, part mystic with a combined fearlessness and gentle authenticity.

This voice as Sinead’s unique expression would be echoed in the voices of other artists who she would inspire who came after.

Chart-topping singles; hit albums, numerous awards an array of collaborations later and Sinead’s spiritual journey would lead her through a turbulent, troubled and restless existence to find solace in Islam.

This year marks the return of Sinead O’Connor and a new beginning that will see Sinead bring out new music and tour the world once again as one of the true and original living greats of our time.

Sinead will play Live at the Big Top in Limerick on November 1.

Tickets go on sale this Friday and can be purchased via www.dolans.ie