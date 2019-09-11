Warning issued over ‘bogus’ council worker calling to Limerick property owners

Limerick City and County Council has issued a warning to property owners in the Ballyneety and Grange areas that it does not have any representatives currently going door-to-door in the locality informing people they must cut their hedges.

In a statement, issued this Wednesday, the local authority says it has been informed there is a person going door-to-door who is falsely claiming to be an employee or agent of the Council.

“No staff member of Limerick City and County Council is currently engaged in this type of project and would never go door-to-door informing people of works that need to be carried out,” said a spokesperson.

He added that all staff of Limerick City and County Council carry a staff identification badge with photo ID, which they are instructed to present upon request.

If anyone is concerned about suspicious activity, they should contact their local garda station.