Emergency crews deal with fire on board ship at Limerick Port

THREE units of Limerick Fire and Rescue were deployed to Limerick Port on Thursday night after a fire broke out on board a cargo ship which was docked there.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10pm with firemen remaining at the port on the Dock Road until midnight.

It’s understood the fire broke out on board a vessel which was transporting scrap metal.

There are no reports of any injuries and operations at Limerick Port are continuing as normal this Friday.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.