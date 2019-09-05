Gardai renew appeal for information on whereabouts of Limerick man missing for a year

Gardaí in Newcastle West have renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of 27 year-old-Jason O’Brien who was last seen a year ago.

According to gardai, Jason was last seen on September 4, 2018 in the Dundrum area of Dublin.

He is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of slim build with black hair and a light moustache.

Anyone who has seen Jason or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 20650, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.