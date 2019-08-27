'Courteous' Limerick Rose escort is voted the best of Tralee festival

IT was definitely a birthday to remember for the escort of the Limerick Rose, as he topped the poll for this year's Rose of Tralee International Festival on Monday night.

Jamie Flannery, 26, from Dingle, was announced the best escort by presenter and MC, Daithi O'Se announced the result live on RTE One at the famous festival dome.

Jamie was described as “enthusiastic, ambitious, open-minded and courteous gaelgóir from Dingle".

There are 32 Rose Escorts at this year’s Festival and Jamie was paired with the Limerick Rose, Sinéad Flanagan, for the first two days of the festival, followed by the Abu Dhabi Rose, Karen Cashman, for the remainder of the event in Tralee.

Jamie is a primary school teacher working in Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Léighin in Cork was sponsored by Bord na Gaeilge UCD, Simply Suits and Geaney Oils.

Jamie said he has enjoyed every moment of this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival: “I think it’s a brilliant opportunity for people to make lifelong friends. The Roses and Rose Escorts have been fantastic throughout the whole week. I’ve really enjoyed it and loved having this opportunity and I’m delighted to have won Escort of the Year.

"The highlight for me was being involved in all the parades and the fact that the parades so much to the people of Tralee here. It was so special for me and seeing the reaction of the crowd and all the local people."

Jamie won a €1,000 prize and he will return to be a Rose Escort at the 2020 Rose of Tralee International Festival.