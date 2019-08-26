Celebrations as Limerick Lotto syndicate collects its winnings

MEMBERS of a Lotto syndicate from Limerick have collected a cheque for more than €65,000, the National Lottery has confirmed.

The 20-strong syndicate who all work at Lloyds Pharmacy, Castletroy matched five numbers plus the bonus in the draw which took place on Wednesday, July 14.

There were jubilant scenes this Monday as seven members of the syndicate made their way to Lotto HQ in Dublin to pick up their prize.

“To come to visit the National Lottery’s Winners Room is probably a once in a lifetime moment which we will cherish forever. We might have narrowly missed out on the €10 million jackpot but this is still a very special moment for us all to celebrate together. Since we got the news last week, we have been absolutely buzzing with all of the excitement and now that we’ve got a taste for winning, we’re hoping that we get back to Lotto HQ very soon to claim an even bigger prize,” said Rebecca Ryan who, along with each of her colleagues, will receive €3,254.95.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Supervalu store which is also located at Castletroy Shopping Centre.

Separately, the National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticketholder holder of last Wednesday night’s massive €11,255,280 Lotto Jackpot has made contact.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Spar Service Station in Enniskerry, County Wicklow.