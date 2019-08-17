Limerick Council shortlisted for 12 national awards   

Limerick City and County Council has been shortlisted for 12 Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards for 2019.

The Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The 2019 awards will be the 16th year of the event and showcase best practice in local government and recognise the skills, hard work, innovation and enthusiasm within local government that can often go unrecognised.

The Awards highlight the important work that is carried out by local authorities for the benefit of local communities.

The 12 shortlisted Limerick projects include: The Acorn Project (in partnership with Fingal and Meath County Councils), We're Breastfeeding Friendly Limerick, The Bays – Moyross Training Facility, The LITe Programme, Reuse not Single Use, Watch House Cross Community Library Autism Friendly Resource and The Autonomy Project.

Limerick St Patrick’s Festival 2019 has been shortlisted for festival of the year, while NewcastleWest.ie, Derelict and Vacancy Initiative, West Wall Walkway Kilmallock and Decade of Centenaries Commemoration 2019 Limerick have also been nominated for awards.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan said: “It is wonderful to see that the dedicated work being carried out by the staff of Limerick City and County Council is being recognised by these awards.

“All the work done by the local authority is for the betterment of the citizens of Limerick, and this is demonstrated by the projects that have been shortlisted.”

Deputy Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council Dr Pat Daly said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in 12 categories for this year’s Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.

“It is a fantastic sign of commitment from our staff and elected members, especially to be shortlisted in so many categories.

“It shows the range and depth of the work that the Council undertakes on a daily basis.”

The awards will be presented at a gala ceremony in Dublin in November.