Full breakdown of CAO points for Limerick third level institutions

Full breakdown of CAO points for Limerick third level institutions

THOUSANDS of CAO offers have been made by Limerick’s third level institutions this Thursday afternoon, as the first round of points are released to Leaving Certificate students. 

On average, points for courses in Limerick went down, with just over half of Level 8 courses provided in the county decreasing, while around 40% of courses saw a rise in points. 

Just under 10% of Level 8 courses maintained the same points as 2018's Round One offers. 

See full list of CAO Round One points below

A record-breaking number of CAO offers have been made by University of Limerick (UL), with more than 3,000 Leaving Certificate students offered places across UL’s 42 undergraduate programmes.

On average, 62.5% of Level 8 courses in UL saw a decrease in points, including courses such as Law Plus, Business Studies and Sports and Exercise Sciences. 

The university’s Arts course, which is offered in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College saw one of the most significant drop of 34 points. 

Meanwhile, 27.5% of the university’s level 8 courses saw a points increase, including International Business, Performing Arts and Aeronautical Engineering, and 10% of courses offered stayed the same points-wise. 

UL has also increased offers to access and disability students as part of a commitment to equality at the institution.

Over half (53%) of Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) Level 8 courses saw an increase in points, including Software Development, Construction Management, Mechanical Engineering, and Social Care Work, which saw an increase of 36 points. 

Thirty-eight percent of courses in LIT saw a decrease, such as Digital Marketing, Electronic Engineering and Civil Engineering Management, while 3% maintained the same points as 2018. 

LIT introduced a number of new Level 8 courses for incoming students this year, including Clinical Technology and Beauty and Spa Management. 

Mary Immaculate College saw very little fluctuation in course points, as did Griffith College and the Irish College of Humanities and Social Science. 

UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald said this Thursday: “The increase in our student offers is part of the ambitious growth plans for University of Limerick where we aim to increase our current student cohort of 15,000 to 20,000 over the next decade.

“We want our community of students at UL to be a closer reflection of modern society. I firmly believe that anyone who could go to university, should go to university and we are determined to have access supports in place at UL to allow that to happen.

“UL has long led the way in supporting our incoming students in the significant transition to third level education which is about more than academic studies. Our First Seven Weeks programme supports all incoming students across their entire student experience."

COURSE 2019 2018
Arts (offered in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College) 329 363
Law and Accounting  436 440
Performing Arts (audition required)  #307 #302
Criminal Justice  387 400
Law Plus 473 477
Psychology and Sociology 478 484
Journalism and New Media 388 410
European Studies 348 378
Applied Languages 404 430
Business Studies 419 423
International Business 511 510
Financial Mathematics 434 466
Technology Management 372 372
Food Science and Health 400 408
Product Design and Technology (portfolio required) #402 420
Aeronautical Engineering 469 466
Construction Management and Engineering 368 358
Sport and Exercise Sciences 444 456
Physical Education 498 498
Science (Biology with Physics/Chemistry) 478 465
Equine Science 338 308
Materials and Architectural Technology 409 398
Materials and Engineering Technology 358 358
Science (Physical Sciences with Chemistry) 382 382
Architecture (portfolio required) #418 #403
Physiotherapy 565* 566*
Psychology 498* 499
Paramedic Studies  #313 #373
Chemical and Biochemical Engineering 456 476
Engineering (Biomedical/Civil/Design) 434 422
Electronic and Computer Engineering 401 411
Computer Science 352 332
Creative Media and Interaction Design  330 337
Biological and Chemical Sciences 412 400
Mathematics 427 433
Physics 405 421
General Nursing  440* 452
Mental Health Nursing 398 410
Intellectual Disability Nursing 381* 430
Midwifery 429 441

COURSE 2019 2018
Art and Design (Common entry portfolio) #734 #718
Fashion and Textiles for Product and Costume #900 #779
Digital Marketing  254 309
Law andTaxation  307 307
Accounting and Finance  300 307
Marketing and Management 298 325
Enterprise and Innovation  243 235
Software Development  300 298
Interactive Digital Media  219 272
Internet Systems Development 309 255
Computer Networks and Systems Management 335 320
Construction Management 276 271
Property Valuation and Management  292 300
Quantity Surveying  288 309
Built Environment (Common Entry) 307 302
Civil Engineering Management  281 288
Clinical Technology 282 N/A
Forensic and Pharmaceutical Sciences 335 357
Drug Medicinal Product Analysis 236 263
Electrical Engineering 288 284
Mechanical Engineering 307 301
Precision Engineering 304 N/A
Social Care Work 360 325
Business Studies with Travel and Tourism and Management  299 290
Business Studies with Event Management  271 270
Business Studies with Sports Management  263 274
Community Development 217 280
Business 338 N/A
Business with Computing  298 303
Interior Design  308 N/A
Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Sciences 379 N/A
Creative Broadcast and Film Production 313 310
Music Technology and Production 357 338
Renewable and Electrical Energy Engineering 351 313
Industrial Automation and Robotic Systems 321 309
Electronic Engineering 308 353
Automative Engineering and Transport Management 300 N/A
Beauty and Spa Management  252 N/A
Early Childhood Education and Care 270 N/A

COURSE 2019 2018
Contemporary and Applied Theatre Studies 345 N/A
Arts (offered in conjunction with University of Limerick) 300 320
Education - Primary Teaching 473* 474*
Education - Primary Teaching (Gaeltacht Applicants) #442 #441
Early Childhood Care and Education  366 356
Education and Psychology - Primary Teaching  554 552

COURSE 2019 2018
Business Studies  251 290
Computing  213 N/A

COURSE 2019 2018
Counselling Skills and Psychotherapy Studies 316 202
Counselling Skills and Addiction Studies 236 N/A
Counselling Skills and Youth Studies 233 N/A