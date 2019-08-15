Full breakdown of CAO points for Limerick third level institutions

THOUSANDS of CAO offers have been made by Limerick’s third level institutions this Thursday afternoon, as the first round of points are released to Leaving Certificate students.

On average, points for courses in Limerick went down, with just over half of Level 8 courses provided in the county decreasing, while around 40% of courses saw a rise in points.

Just under 10% of Level 8 courses maintained the same points as 2018's Round One offers.

See full list of CAO Round One points below

A record-breaking number of CAO offers have been made by University of Limerick (UL), with more than 3,000 Leaving Certificate students offered places across UL’s 42 undergraduate programmes.

On average, 62.5% of Level 8 courses in UL saw a decrease in points, including courses such as Law Plus, Business Studies and Sports and Exercise Sciences.

The university’s Arts course, which is offered in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College saw one of the most significant drop of 34 points.

Meanwhile, 27.5% of the university’s level 8 courses saw a points increase, including International Business, Performing Arts and Aeronautical Engineering, and 10% of courses offered stayed the same points-wise.

UL has also increased offers to access and disability students as part of a commitment to equality at the institution.

Over half (53%) of Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) Level 8 courses saw an increase in points, including Software Development, Construction Management, Mechanical Engineering, and Social Care Work, which saw an increase of 36 points.

Thirty-eight percent of courses in LIT saw a decrease, such as Digital Marketing, Electronic Engineering and Civil Engineering Management, while 3% maintained the same points as 2018.

LIT introduced a number of new Level 8 courses for incoming students this year, including Clinical Technology and Beauty and Spa Management.

Mary Immaculate College saw very little fluctuation in course points, as did Griffith College and the Irish College of Humanities and Social Science.

UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald said this Thursday: “The increase in our student offers is part of the ambitious growth plans for University of Limerick where we aim to increase our current student cohort of 15,000 to 20,000 over the next decade.

“We want our community of students at UL to be a closer reflection of modern society. I firmly believe that anyone who could go to university, should go to university and we are determined to have access supports in place at UL to allow that to happen.

“UL has long led the way in supporting our incoming students in the significant transition to third level education which is about more than academic studies. Our First Seven Weeks programme supports all incoming students across their entire student experience."

COURSE 2019 2018 Arts (offered in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College) 329 363 Law and Accounting 436 440 Performing Arts (audition required) #307 #302 Criminal Justice 387 400 Law Plus 473 477 Psychology and Sociology 478 484 Journalism and New Media 388 410 European Studies 348 378 Applied Languages 404 430 Business Studies 419 423 International Business 511 510 Financial Mathematics 434 466 Technology Management 372 372 Food Science and Health 400 408 Product Design and Technology (portfolio required) #402 420 Aeronautical Engineering 469 466 Construction Management and Engineering 368 358 Sport and Exercise Sciences 444 456 Physical Education 498 498 Science (Biology with Physics/Chemistry) 478 465 Equine Science 338 308 Materials and Architectural Technology 409 398 Materials and Engineering Technology 358 358 Science (Physical Sciences with Chemistry) 382 382 Architecture (portfolio required) #418 #403 Physiotherapy 565* 566* Psychology 498* 499 Paramedic Studies #313 #373 Chemical and Biochemical Engineering 456 476 Engineering (Biomedical/Civil/Design) 434 422 Electronic and Computer Engineering 401 411 Computer Science 352 332 Creative Media and Interaction Design 330 337 Biological and Chemical Sciences 412 400 Mathematics 427 433 Physics 405 421 General Nursing 440* 452 Mental Health Nursing 398 410 Intellectual Disability Nursing 381* 430 Midwifery 429 441

COURSE 2019 2018 Art and Design (Common entry portfolio) #734 #718 Fashion and Textiles for Product and Costume #900 #779 Digital Marketing 254 309 Law andTaxation 307 307 Accounting and Finance 300 307 Marketing and Management 298 325 Enterprise and Innovation 243 235 Software Development 300 298 Interactive Digital Media 219 272 Internet Systems Development 309 255 Computer Networks and Systems Management 335 320 Construction Management 276 271 Property Valuation and Management 292 300 Quantity Surveying 288 309 Built Environment (Common Entry) 307 302 Civil Engineering Management 281 288 Clinical Technology 282 N/A Forensic and Pharmaceutical Sciences 335 357 Drug Medicinal Product Analysis 236 263 Electrical Engineering 288 284 Mechanical Engineering 307 301 Precision Engineering 304 N/A Social Care Work 360 325 Business Studies with Travel and Tourism and Management 299 290 Business Studies with Event Management 271 270 Business Studies with Sports Management 263 274 Community Development 217 280 Business 338 N/A Business with Computing 298 303 Interior Design 308 N/A Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Sciences 379 N/A Creative Broadcast and Film Production 313 310 Music Technology and Production 357 338 Renewable and Electrical Energy Engineering 351 313 Industrial Automation and Robotic Systems 321 309 Electronic Engineering 308 353 Automative Engineering and Transport Management 300 N/A Beauty and Spa Management 252 N/A Early Childhood Education and Care 270 N/A

COURSE 2019 2018 Contemporary and Applied Theatre Studies 345 N/A Arts (offered in conjunction with University of Limerick) 300 320 Education - Primary Teaching 473* 474* Education - Primary Teaching (Gaeltacht Applicants) #442 #441 Early Childhood Care and Education 366 356 Education and Psychology - Primary Teaching 554 552

COURSE 2019 2018 Business Studies 251 290 Computing 213 N/A