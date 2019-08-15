Full breakdown of CAO points for Limerick third level institutions
THOUSANDS of CAO offers have been made by Limerick’s third level institutions this Thursday afternoon, as the first round of points are released to Leaving Certificate students.
On average, points for courses in Limerick went down, with just over half of Level 8 courses provided in the county decreasing, while around 40% of courses saw a rise in points.
Just under 10% of Level 8 courses maintained the same points as 2018's Round One offers.
See full list of CAO Round One points below
A record-breaking number of CAO offers have been made by University of Limerick (UL), with more than 3,000 Leaving Certificate students offered places across UL’s 42 undergraduate programmes.
On average, 62.5% of Level 8 courses in UL saw a decrease in points, including courses such as Law Plus, Business Studies and Sports and Exercise Sciences.
The university’s Arts course, which is offered in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College saw one of the most significant drop of 34 points.
Meanwhile, 27.5% of the university’s level 8 courses saw a points increase, including International Business, Performing Arts and Aeronautical Engineering, and 10% of courses offered stayed the same points-wise.
UL has also increased offers to access and disability students as part of a commitment to equality at the institution.
Over half (53%) of Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) Level 8 courses saw an increase in points, including Software Development, Construction Management, Mechanical Engineering, and Social Care Work, which saw an increase of 36 points.
Thirty-eight percent of courses in LIT saw a decrease, such as Digital Marketing, Electronic Engineering and Civil Engineering Management, while 3% maintained the same points as 2018.
LIT introduced a number of new Level 8 courses for incoming students this year, including Clinical Technology and Beauty and Spa Management.
Mary Immaculate College saw very little fluctuation in course points, as did Griffith College and the Irish College of Humanities and Social Science.
UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald said this Thursday: “The increase in our student offers is part of the ambitious growth plans for University of Limerick where we aim to increase our current student cohort of 15,000 to 20,000 over the next decade.
“We want our community of students at UL to be a closer reflection of modern society. I firmly believe that anyone who could go to university, should go to university and we are determined to have access supports in place at UL to allow that to happen.
“UL has long led the way in supporting our incoming students in the significant transition to third level education which is about more than academic studies. Our First Seven Weeks programme supports all incoming students across their entire student experience."
|COURSE
|2019
|2018
|Arts (offered in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College)
|329
|363
|Law and Accounting
|436
|440
|Performing Arts (audition required)
|#307
|#302
|Criminal Justice
|387
|400
|Law Plus
|473
|477
|Psychology and Sociology
|478
|484
|Journalism and New Media
|388
|410
|European Studies
|348
|378
|Applied Languages
|404
|430
|Business Studies
|419
|423
|International Business
|511
|510
|Financial Mathematics
|434
|466
|Technology Management
|372
|372
|Food Science and Health
|400
|408
|Product Design and Technology (portfolio required)
|#402
|420
|Aeronautical Engineering
|469
|466
|Construction Management and Engineering
|368
|358
|Sport and Exercise Sciences
|444
|456
|Physical Education
|498
|498
|Science (Biology with Physics/Chemistry)
|478
|465
|Equine Science
|338
|308
|Materials and Architectural Technology
|409
|398
|Materials and Engineering Technology
|358
|358
|Science (Physical Sciences with Chemistry)
|382
|382
|Architecture (portfolio required)
|#418
|#403
|Physiotherapy
|565*
|566*
|Psychology
|498*
|499
|Paramedic Studies
|#313
|#373
|Chemical and Biochemical Engineering
|456
|476
|Engineering (Biomedical/Civil/Design)
|434
|422
|Electronic and Computer Engineering
|401
|411
|Computer Science
|352
|332
|Creative Media and Interaction Design
|330
|337
|Biological and Chemical Sciences
|412
|400
|Mathematics
|427
|433
|Physics
|405
|421
|General Nursing
|440*
|452
|Mental Health Nursing
|398
|410
|Intellectual Disability Nursing
|381*
|430
|Midwifery
|429
|441
|COURSE
|2019
|2018
|Art and Design (Common entry portfolio)
|#734
|#718
|Fashion and Textiles for Product and Costume
|#900
|#779
|Digital Marketing
|254
|309
|Law andTaxation
|307
|307
|Accounting and Finance
|300
|307
|Marketing and Management
|298
|325
|Enterprise and Innovation
|243
|235
|Software Development
|300
|298
|Interactive Digital Media
|219
|272
|Internet Systems Development
|309
|255
|Computer Networks and Systems Management
|335
|320
|Construction Management
|276
|271
|Property Valuation and Management
|292
|300
|Quantity Surveying
|288
|309
|Built Environment (Common Entry)
|307
|302
|Civil Engineering Management
|281
|288
|Clinical Technology
|282
|N/A
|Forensic and Pharmaceutical Sciences
|335
|357
|Drug Medicinal Product Analysis
|236
|263
|Electrical Engineering
|288
|284
|Mechanical Engineering
|307
|301
|Precision Engineering
|304
|N/A
|Social Care Work
|360
|325
|Business Studies with Travel and Tourism and Management
|299
|290
|Business Studies with Event Management
|271
|270
|Business Studies with Sports Management
|263
|274
|Community Development
|217
|280
|Business
|338
|N/A
|Business with Computing
|298
|303
|Interior Design
|308
|N/A
|Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Sciences
|379
|N/A
|Creative Broadcast and Film Production
|313
|310
|Music Technology and Production
|357
|338
|Renewable and Electrical Energy Engineering
|351
|313
|Industrial Automation and Robotic Systems
|321
|309
|Electronic Engineering
|308
|353
|Automative Engineering and Transport Management
|300
|N/A
|Beauty and Spa Management
|252
|N/A
|Early Childhood Education and Care
|270
|N/A
|COURSE
|2019
|2018
|Contemporary and Applied Theatre Studies
|345
|N/A
|Arts (offered in conjunction with University of Limerick)
|300
|320
|Education - Primary Teaching
|473*
|474*
|Education - Primary Teaching (Gaeltacht Applicants)
|#442
|#441
|Early Childhood Care and Education
|366
|356
|Education and Psychology - Primary Teaching
|554
|552
|COURSE
|2019
|2018
|Business Studies
|251
|290
|Computing
|213
|N/A
|COURSE
|2019
|2018
|Counselling Skills and Psychotherapy Studies
|316
|202
|Counselling Skills and Addiction Studies
|236
|N/A
|Counselling Skills and Youth Studies
|233
|N/A
