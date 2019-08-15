UPDATE: Shannon Airport reopens following emergency landing

SHANNON Airport has reopened after a plane carrying US troops made an emergency landing this Thursday morning.

The airport was temporarily suspended due to an incident at 6.15am this morning involving a Boeing 767 aircraft, Omni Air International 531, on the runway.

The aircraft reportedly "rejected takeoff", according to airline officials, with smoke spotted by air traffic controllers as the plane was taxiing to the runway.

Emergency services extinguished an external fire to the undercarriage, and all passengers and crew disembarked the aircraft safely.

The aircraft was removed from the runway at approximately 10.45am, with the airport announced as being reopened shortly after.

A spokesperson has said: "Shannon Group has confirmed that thanks to the swift response of the Shannon Airport emergency services team, the airport reopened at 11.15am after the successful removal of a plane from the runway following an incident earlier this morning.

"As there has been flight disruption, intending passengers have been asked to contact their airlines. Updates are available on the airport social media channels.

"We would like to extend our thanks to the IAA (Shannon Tower Business Unit) and our airline partners for their support in the management of the incident."