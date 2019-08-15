Limerick gardai urge workers and gym-users to mind property

GARDAI are advising people to protect their personal property when they are at work or at the gym.

“When you’re at work, the employers should provide a safe locked place for you to store your personal property in. If they do then use these lockers, lock them, remove the key from the locker and keep the key safe,” said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Now, if employers don’t provide lockers, don’t bring anything of value to work or if you do, keep it on your person,” she added.

According to gardai, there have been a number of recent thefts from gyms. “I’m amazed at the number of people who leave their phones in with their clothes in an unlocked locker. Never do this, you have no idea what opportunist thief is around and remember they look like you and I,” said Sgt Leetch.