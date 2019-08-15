Cappamore man who left Limerick to be a Dublin publican passes away

ORGANISERS of Cappamore Show are getting ready for Saturday’s event with a heavy heart as one of their founding members has passed away.

John Joseph Gleeson, of John Gleeson’s Pub, Wexford Street and South Circular Road, Dublin and formerly of Well View, Kyle, Cappamore died on Monday.

The successful businessman, aged in his mid 80s, went to his God peacefully in St James's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family.

While he left Cappamore as a young man to be a publican in Dublin he never forget where he came from. In more recent years, Mr Gleeson and his beloved wife Margaret retired to the locality. They had three children - Michael, Donal and Majella.

Mr Gleeson was one of the founding members of Cappamore Show in 1954 and the family is steeped in it. His brother-in-law Jimmy McCarthy is the show president. He is the only continuous link by a serving committee member to their very first event.

Mr McCarthy’s sons John, Michael and Seamus, nephews of Mr Gleeson, are all involved in the show.

Over 50 members of the Cappamore Show committee gave a guard of honour at his removal to Newport church on Wednesday evening.

Show chairperson, Marie Hayes said it was “very moving”.

“He was a lovely man. He was a hard worker. He would have done a lot of work for the show in the early days. If those men hadn’t been there, working hard and starting the show we wouldn’t have it today. It is through their hard work that we now have the show that we have today,” said Mrs Hayes.

She said there was a lot of sadness amongst the committee at the news of Mr Gleeson’s death.

“I would like to extend my sympathies on behalf of the whole show to his wife, his two sons and daughter and the McCarthy family,” said Mrs Hayes.

She described Mr Gleeson as a “very nice gentleman”. The hard work and diligence that he was noted for on the show committee was continued in Dublin where he successfully entered the licensed trade.

Mr Gleeson was laid to rest in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport, this Thursday following funeral Mass at 11.30am.

His passing is deeply regretted by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), sons Michael and Donal, daughter Majella, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Amelie, Daniel, Imogen, Alex and Adam, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.