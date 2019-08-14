Limerick teenager jailed for stealing Mercedes car from driveway of home

A TEENAGER who stole a high-powered Mercedes car from outside a house in a city suburb has been jailed for four and-a-half years, writes David Hurley.

Jason Lillis, 19, of Castlebrook, Castletroy had pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to incidents which took place in the early hours of April 7, 2018.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda John Sheehan told Limerick Circuit Court the defendant smashed the front window of a house at Monaleen Heights at around 3am by throwing a rock through it.

He then took a set of car keys from inside the house and stole a 141 T-registered Mercedes which was parked outside.

Mr Lillis and two passengers then travelled to the city centre where they were encountered by gardai.

They failed to stop and the Mercedes was than pursued around the city – reaching speeds of up to 120 km/h. The pursuit came to an end in the Moyross area after the vehicle was abandoned on a green area when a tyre burst.

Mr Lillis had also pleaded guilty to charges relating to another burglary and the theft of a car from outside a house at Courthouse Lane near the city centre on December 5, 2018.

He was arrested the following morning after he was observed standing near the stolen car by gardai on patrol in the Garryowen area.

Seeking leniency, barrister Yvonne Quinn said her client, who had a difficult upbringing, suffers from very serious addiction issues and doesn’t know how to control himself when he takes tablets.

“Drugs and alcohol are 100% the reason for his offending behaviour,” she said adding he had been attending counselling while on remand in prison.

Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed consecutive prison sentences totalling six years, suspending the final 18 months.