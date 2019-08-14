Mixed news for Limerick holiday makers as one swimming ban is lifted and another takes effect

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Mixed news for Limerick holiday makers as one swimming ban is lifted and one takes effect

A swimming ban which was in place in Kilkee has been lifted

BATHING restrictions which had been in place at Kilkee beach since the weekend have been lifted, it has been confirmed.

Clare County Council confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that a no swim notice has been lifted following advice from the HSE.  Lifeguards are on duty and the blue flag is flying once again.

Separately, a ban on swimming at two blue flag beaches in Ballybunion has been introduced after high levels of e.coli were detected in the water.

While investigations are continuing, it’s understood the e.coli which was detected on Monday is associated with animal and human faeces and that heavy rainfall may also have been a factor.

There is no indication as to when the beaches - Ballybunion North and Ballybunion South – will be cleared for public bathing and swimming again.

Kerry County Council says it carries out testing of designated bathing waters from June to September, as required under the European Bathing Water Regulations.

Further samples were taken this Wednesday with the results expected before the weekend.