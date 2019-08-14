Mixed news for Limerick holiday makers as one swimming ban is lifted and another takes effect

BATHING restrictions which had been in place at Kilkee beach since the weekend have been lifted, it has been confirmed.

Clare County Council confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that a no swim notice has been lifted following advice from the HSE. Lifeguards are on duty and the blue flag is flying once again.

On the advice of HSE, we have today lifted restrictions relating to public bathing at Kilkee beach. Public bathing notices and red flags indicating that swimming was prohibited at Kilkee were originally put in place on Saturday. Lifeguards are on duty. TheBlue Flag is once again pic.twitter.com/kRFMxd6JhD — Clare County Council (@ClareCoCo) August 14, 2019

Separately, a ban on swimming at two blue flag beaches in Ballybunion has been introduced after high levels of e.coli were detected in the water.

While investigations are continuing, it’s understood the e.coli which was detected on Monday is associated with animal and human faeces and that heavy rainfall may also have been a factor.

There is no indication as to when the beaches - Ballybunion North and Ballybunion South – will be cleared for public bathing and swimming again.

Kerry County Council says it carries out testing of designated bathing waters from June to September, as required under the European Bathing Water Regulations.

Further samples were taken this Wednesday with the results expected before the weekend.