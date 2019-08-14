Limerick Council CEO steps down from role after seven years

CHIEF EXECUTIVE of Limerick City and County Council, Conn Murray, will this Wednesday step down from his seven-year role.

Mr Murray’s contract expires today, August 14, with a reception being held this Wednesday afternoon to recognise his contribution to Limerick and celebrate his 40 years in local government.

His decision to step down from the role was outlined in a letter to newly appointed Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan, councillors and staff on June 12 this year.

In the letter, Mr Murray stated that it had been an honour and a privilege to serve as chief executive over the past seven years but the time had come to move on.

The county Meath native has served on nine different local authorities during his 40-year career and has served as city manager in Waterford and county Manager in Louth. Mr Murray was appointed as chief executive of the then-separate Limerick city and Limerick county councils in 2012, before the two amalgamated in 2014.

“I have had the pleasure of serving the public in many different capacities over the last 40 years as I developed my career in local government. The last seven years back in Limerick have, on a personal and professional level, been the most rewarding,” he stated in the letter.

“It has been an honour to provide a vision and direction for Limerick City and County Council and help create the relationships, partnerships and strategic direction that have been a real strength of the collaboration between our stakeholders and partners.

The successful Limerick Twenty Thirty project came to be under the watch of Conn Murray, which has seen the creation of 15,000 jobs and €2 billion of planned investment for Limerick in the past five years.

Mayor Michael Sheahan said: “His loss will be cushioned by the shape he leaves the local authority in. He will, however, be sorely missed and but his name is writ large in the annals of this proud city and county as one of our finest.”

It is not yet known who will resume the position.