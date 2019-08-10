Do Not Swim notice issued for Kilkee beach due to wastewater

A ‘Do Not Swim’ notice has been issued for Kilkee beach after a discharge of wastewater into the sea via Kilkee beach.

On the advice of the HSE and in the interest of public health, members of the public are advised not to swim or engage in other recreational activities in the water at this time.

Irish Water is aware of the wastewater incident relating to its wastewater infrastructure.

In the meantime, Clare County Council has raised red flags at Kilkee beach and removed the Blue Flag until such time as water quality tests allow for a lifting of the 'Do Not Swim' notice.