Limerick Council gets €18.7m to help deliver affordable housing

LIMERICK City and County Council has received funding of €18.7m as part of the government’s programme to deliver affordable homes to buy or rent.

Five projects are to be completed with the money, with the council putting up €2.3m of its own money.

“In Limerick the projects announced will provide infrastructure that has the potential to support the development of over 420 affordable homes and 74 social housing homes as part of mixed tenure developments, in addition to around 74 social houses and the remainder, around 250, private homes,” a spokesman for the council said this Wednesday.

The five projects are located at Toppins Field, Roxboro/ Rathbane; Guinness Lands, Carey’s Road; Clonmacken; Sonny’s Lands, Athlunkard Street/ St Mary’s Church junction and Curragower Lands, adjacent to Curragower Bar.

The funding is being provided under the Government’s Serviced Sites Fund under the Rebuilding Ireland programme. All five Limerick projects exceed the government-set threshold which states that a minimum of 30% of development on publicly owned lands must be reserved for affordable purposes.

The five projects are part of 25 projects nationally which were approved for total funding of €84m earlier this week by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy. Announcing the funding, he said that “tfor too many people home ownership still remains out of reach.”

“Unless the government steps in to bridge the gap, young couples and workers may not be able to afford to buy their own home in our cities and large towns. That’s why we are using local authority land to build more affordable homes for young workers and couples, and that’s why these approvals announced today are so important. The market will not fix our housing problems alone, the government must lead on providing more affordable homes.”

A total of €310m is available under the scheme up to 2021.