Three people rescued after cruiser runs aground in Lough Derg

TWO adults and a young child were rescued on Wednesday evening by RNLI volunteers when their cruiser ran aground on Lough Derg.

The inshore lifeboat, Jean Spier, was deployed at 6.23pm at the request of Valentia Coast Guard after it was alerted to the stricken vessel near the entrance to Terryglass Harbour.

The lifeboat, which had four volunteer crew members on board, arrived on scene at 6.48pm. One of the crew then took soundings of depth and a visual assessment as they approached the casualty vessel as it was high up on a rocky shoal.

“A crew member transferred to the vessel and established that all passengers were unharmed but that there was damage to the hull and it was subsequently taking on water. RNLI volunteers took the three casualties on to the lifeboat away from immediate danger to Terryglass Harbour,” said a spokesperson for the RNLI

The crew then set up a tow line and with a salvage pump running, the lifeboat eased the cruiser from the rocks and brought it into Terryglass harbour where marine engineers were on hand to deal with the boat. The casualty vessel was tied alongside at 8.30pm.

“Before setting out, make sure you have the relevant charts for your journey and pay close attention to navigational markers on the lake. We would advise boat users to always check weather forecast in advance and always make sure there are enough lifejackets onboard for all passengers,” said Owen Cavanagh, Lough Derg RNLI helm.