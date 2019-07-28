Missing Limerick woman found 'safe and well'

GARDAI have confirmed a young Limerick woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found ‘safe and well’.

Prior to being located, Shauna O'Donnell, 20, who is from the Thomandgate area of the city, had not been seen since in the Pearse Street area of Dublin on Saturday July 13.

A nationwide appeal for information on her whereabouts was issued in recent days and gardai confirmed, this Sunday lunchtime, that she has been located “safe and well”.

“We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai have not disclosed where or the circumstances which led to Ms O’Donnell being located.