Safety works get green light at ‘dangerous’ Limerick village crossroads  

A LIMERICK senator has welcomed the news of a go-ahead for traffic safety works at a “dangerous junction” outside a county Limerick village.

After a lengthy campaign by Senator Kieran O’Donnell, along with his local Murroe-based Fine Gael colleague councillor John Egan, works will commence at the Five Crossroads.

Limerick City and County Council, roads section confirmed the works will commence in two weeks time and should be finished by the end of August.

Limerick City & County Council have secured €60k from the Department of Transport to gets these works completed.

Senator O’Donnell said: “There have been a number of car accidents at this dangerous junction. We have been working on the provision of traffic safety measures here for some time.

“We must ensure this junction is made safe.”

“It is starting somewhat later than we would have liked, but, it is now firmly underway,” he added.

Cllr John Egan said: “Living in the Murroe area, I know first-hand of the on-going traffic safety issues at the Five Crossroads, Murroe.

“I am now pleased that these safety measures are being put in place.”