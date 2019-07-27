Emergency services at scene of double car collision in Limerick village

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a double-vehicle collision in County Limerick this Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred outside De Bucket pub in Ferrybridge, Kildimo after 11.30am.

Limerick Fire Service dispatched three units to the scene after being alerted to the car crash at 11.48am.

The road is partially closed.

It is not known how many people were involved in the incident or the extent of injuries, if any.