Footpath extension rejected by Limerick council

INDEPENDENT councillor Fergus Kilcoyne has called for an extension of the footpath going down the Church Road in Patrickswell.

He wants to see the walkway extended across Newboro and back towards Collopy’s Cross.

The reason for this, the businessman said, is this area constantly has pedestrians on it, and it is “quite dangerous with oncoming traffic”.

But metropolitan manager Kieran Lehane ruled this out, saying it is not council policy to extend footpaths in rural areas.