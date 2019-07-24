Time standing still: Limerick's iconic Tait’s Clock comes ticking to a halt

THE famous saying that time and tide wait for no man, doesn't apply to one part of Limerick city.

For time is standing still at Baker Place, next to the Dominican Church for the past two months. It is 4.30pm all day, every day.

“Tait's Clock stopped working about two months ago. I rang the Council to tell them weeks ago, but nothing has happened,” said one local who lives in the vicinity of the Gothic-styled clock which is one of the most well-known landmarks in Limerick city.

“The last time it broke some years ago they had to bring a specialist guy in from London, so I hope that this guy arrives before Brexit, or it might never be fixed,” added the caller.

The famous clock, which dates back to 1867, was designed by one William Edward Corbett with an acknowledgement to the design of Big Ben in London.

The clock, standing at 65 feet tall, was paid for by public subscription to honour Alderman Peter Tait, the Scottish entrepreneur who owned the nearby Tait factory, now of course closed, but on the site of the Tait Business Centre.

Peter Tait moved to Limerick from the Shetland Islands in the early 1840s and built up a famous textile business that traded all over the world, and supplied uniforms for the Confederate Army during the American Civil War.