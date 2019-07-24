Limerick's Greg O'Shea leaves Love Island villa for family funeral  

GREG O’Shea’s first weekend in the Love Island villa can only be described as a rollercoaster of emotions.

The 24-year-old Corbally rugby pro has become a firm favourite among his fellow Islanders and viewers of the hit series of the summer, and is besotted with Amber Gill, who chose Greg in Friday night’s recoupling.

However, behind the idyllic scenes from the Majorcan villa, Greg and his family are coping with the recent loss of Greg’s grandmother, Monica Ho, who passed away on Friday night, July 19.

Greg’s father Niall revealed to Live95fm’s Joe Nash that Greg was flown out by ITV for the funeral, which took place on Monday, July 22.

“He’s a very good family man, and his mother wanted to make sure he was there as himself and his nan got on well together,” said Niall.

“In fairness to ITV, they were very helpful and they organised for Greg to fly out to pay his condolences.”

Niall told of how his son was flown out “in the darkness of night” with two staff members, and wasn’t allowed to talk about the show. The funeral, which was a private family function, took place in Dublin on Monday, with Greg flying in that morning and leaving shortly after proceedings.

Though Niall said his son’s visit was “really sad in a way”, he expressed his gratitude to the ITV producers who were accommodating to the O’Shea family during their bereavement and provided the contestant with a grievance counsellor.

“ITV have been very good to the family, from day one they were very respectful and responsive,” he said.

Niall revealed how Greg was informed of the passing of his maternal grandmother on Sunday evening after filming, and doesn’t expect there to be any mention of it on the show.

Having spoken to his son at the funeral, Niall, who hasn’t had any contact with Greg since he entered the villa early last week said that the contestants are “definitely living in their own bubble” and are cut-off from the outside world.

The show, which is in its final few episodes, will end on July 29 where a winning couple will be chosen for the £50k prize.

Greg originally took things slow with Amber, but Sunday night’s show saw the Sevens player seal the deal with a kiss before main competition Michael, Amber’s ex, was voted out of the show.

Before leaving the villa, Michael gave Amber and Greg his blessing, saying: “It’s the right time to go. I see how happy he makes you and it makes me happy seeing you happy. I didn’t quite see it but now I see it more and it makes me happy.”

