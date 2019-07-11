Traffic chaos in County Limerick after truck jackknifed this morning

DELAYS of over an hour are being reported in the Adare after a lorry jackknifed this mornng.

AA Roadwatch reports: "The N21 is expected to remain closed outside Adare at the golf club until at least 10am as gardaí deal with a jack-knifed truck there."

Gardai and Limerick Fire Service are at the scene.

AA Roadwatch says traffic is heavy in both directions as a result. Local roads are also very busy as a result with Woodlands Road reportedly very heavy.

The local road towards Ferrybridge may be moving slightly better. Further south along this route, it's still busy both ways on the N21 between Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale near Templeglantine due to works.

One motorist said on Twitter: "Eighty minutes now trying to get around Adare." They say do not go left at roundabout to Woodlands Road / Thatch Pub diversion, unless you want to go nowhere fast!