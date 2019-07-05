Limerick man smashes bottle cap challenge with hurley and sliothar

AARON Gillane better watch out - there's another pinpoint accurate left-sided hurler around.

The bottle cap challenge has gone viral on social media. It is where a person kicks a loose lid off a bottle. The challenge has now grown to people using footballs, chainsaws and even a sports car. Please do not try this at home!

Seán Sheehan, from Newcastle West, thought there was no better time for someone from Limerick to use hurling in the challenge,

"I cover MMA and Max Holloway started the craze so it was kind of the first thing I thought of. And I've been a huge hurling fan all my life," said Seán, who did it in just four or five attempts.

He then posted it on Twitter.

"The reaction has been great. First it was mostly folks abroad as I'd have a lot of followers in the US and beyond because of MMA. I'd tweet a fair bit about hurling and people are always interested to hear what the madness on the field is! I think they were shocked to see I could swing a hurley myself!

"Then this morning Irish people got in behind it too when Ming Flanagan and Joe.ie shared it. All in good fun!" said Seán, who produces an MMA podcast from Newcastle West.

"We release it weekly; talking about all the biggest MMA news. Follow us on Twitter @SevereMMApod and find the podcast soundcloud.com/severemma"