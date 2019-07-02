Men in black flee scene of attempted burglary in County Limerick

BRUFF gardai are investigating an attempted burglary in Garryspillane over the weekend.

Garda John Finnerty said thieves all dressed in black arrived at a commercial premises in

Garryspillane at exactly 3am on Saturday morning, June 29. They were in a silver Sante Fe jeep.

"They brought a number of tools which they used to break into the property. They caused extensive damage to the building. The intruders had activated an alarm and at approximately 3.25am a key holder arrived. He disturbed the burglars and they left the premises in a hurry and empty handed," said Garda Finnerty.

They left in the jeep at exactly 3.25am, heading in the direction of Knocklong.

"At Knocklong they went as far as Elton and it is unknown where they went after that. If you were on the road between Garryspillane and Knocklong or the road between Knocklong and

Elton you may have seen this jeep. If so, or if you have any other information

on this attempted burglary, please contact Bruff gardai at 061 382940," said Garda Finnerty.