Late Eddie Grimes showed the same fighting spirit as his beloved Munster

“EDDIE Grimes touched everyone’s life for the good.”

What a lovely tribute from Caherconlish-Caherline parish priest, Fr Roy Donovan to Eddie who passed away yesterday. He was surrounded by his loving family at home in Templemichael, Caherconlish. Eddie turned 43 on June 8. His health had sadly declined in recent times.

Despite being born with a hole in his heart Eddie had a bigger heart than most. When he was 34 doctors only gave him a 50-50 chance of survival as he underwent surgery for a brain tumour but they didn't factor in his fighting spirit. After recovering it wasn't long before Eddie, who had Down Syndrome, was back at work in Supermac’s on the Ennis Road.

Pat McDonagh, of Supermac’s, said Eddie was “an inspiration to us all”.

“He was loved by both staff and customers alike and would brighten your day with his positive attitude. He will be missed by everyone that knew him but most of all his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” said Pat this Thursday.

Thanks to his diligence and long service to Supermac’s, Eddie was named runner-up in the Employee of the Year category from the Irish Association of Supported Employment in 2011. A civic reception was held in his honour by Limerick County Council in County Hall.

The photograph above shows Eddie in a Munster jersey but he was also a massive Manchester Utd and Limerick hurling fan. How could he not be with his second name. Dad, Joe, hurled with Limerick while uncle, Eamonn, lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1973 as captain.

Fr Roy said Eddie had a great presence, sense of humour, wit, divilment and joy.

“He had it all. He was very bubbly. Every morning he would say ‘Good morning’. He would uplift you, he was never down. Eddie brought cheer. He was so loved in Caherconlish and by everyone who knew him,” said Fr Roy.

The parish priest also paid tribute to Eddie’s family for their tender care of him.

“They are incredibly good people. What they have done is an inspiration to everyone. They are unsung heroes and Eddie was a hero as well. He touched everyone’s life for the good,” said Fr Roy.

Eddie’s passing is very deeply regretted by his parents Joe and Ger, sisters Kirsten and Gillian, brothers Damien and Andrew, brothers-in-law Aidan and Colum, sisters-in-law Owena and Maria, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, this Thursday, June 27 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal afterwards to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass this Friday, June 28 at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.