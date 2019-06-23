Winning €1million Lotto ticket sold in Clare village

The winning ticket was sold at Reddan's Store, Sixmilebridge

THE National Lottery has confirmed a player who bought a ticket at post office in County Clare is €1million richer after their numbers came up in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket in the Lotto Plus 1 draw was sold at Reddan’s Store, Sixmilebridge.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery is appealing to the lucky ticket holder to keep the ticket safe.

“This ticketholder is the 13th Lotto millionaire made this year alone. We are asking all our Clare Lotto players to check their tickets carefully and if you have won this life-changing €1 million be sure to sign the back of the ticket, put the ticket in a safe place and contact our prize claims team and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize,” he said.

Store owner, Pat Reddan, says he’s delighted to have sold the winning ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it when the National Lottery called last night (Saturday). It’s almost five years to the day since we sold the €4.4 million Lotto jackpot winning ticket. It is really good news for the town and I really do hope it is one of our local customers. I’ve no idea who the winner is – it isn’t me even though I did win €3 on the Lotto draw last night,” he said.

For the record, the winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers draw were: 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 37 – the bonus number was 46.

There was no winner in the main Lotto draw.

