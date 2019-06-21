Uncertainty over Brexit felt as staff at Limerick company placed on short-time

WORKERS at a County Limerick company have been placed on short time after the firm lost part of a British contract.

Some 60 staff at Rettig Ireland, Newcastle West, which trades as Myson Heating Controls have been asked to work shorter weeks during July and August – and there are fears more short-time working may follow.

The Limerick Leader understands the impact of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union is part of the problem, causing grave uncertainty suppliers from outside the country. It has led to a fall-off in demand.

A source at the company, which has traded in Newcastle West for 50 years, said: “We have met with management to discuss it. At this point in time, It’s due to the situation they find themselves in, because 90% of its products are exported to the UK and they've lost one part of a contract.”

A Finnish family owned company, Rettig Ieland’s newest offices opened in Sheahan’s Road in Newcastle West back in 2006, after a fire destroyed its previous base at the Greenfield Business Park.

The firm’s workforce in Newcastle West manufacture a range of heating control products, including manual valves, thermostatic valves, as well as an extensive range of electronic controls.

The move to shorten staff working hours is seen as a measure to protect jobs, effectively the least worst option.

Newcastle West based Fianna Fail councillor Michael Collins offered any support to the company and its workers.

He said: “The firm is there for a long number of years. It’s been a mainstay and one of the main employers in the town. It has given employment to whole families down through the years, and I’d hate to think there would be a threat to any jobs here.”

The company declined to comment.