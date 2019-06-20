Limerick student calls for warning signs along River Shannon after friend's death

A STUDENT has set up a petition, calling for warning signs to be erected around the River Shannon in Limerick to raise awareness about its dangers.

This follows the recent death of a young man who got into difficulty while swimming with friends in the Abbey River in the city, which joins the Shannon River.

Aaron Buckley, 23, died on June 10 after he entered the water in the vicinity of Baal’s Bridge, Harry’s Mall.

A friend of the young man, Zoe Murray, created the petition on June 19, which is fast approaching 1000 signatures.

“There needs to be warning signs about the dangers of swimming in the Shannon in Limerick,” says Zoe, “the current is too strong.”

“My best friend and many others have been fatal victims of these waters because of the lack of awareness about the real threat it poses. This issue needs to be prioritized before another life is taken.

“The devastating impact of the River Shannon’s current is unknown to many. This River, that takes no prisoners, is an infamous source of heartbreak.

“Too many deaths have occurred due to the lack of knowledge about the real dangers of its lethal current.”

The petition has been put to Waterways Ireland and Limerick City and County Council, and can be found here.