O'Connell Street will be closed as Velodrome to be erected in Limerick city centre

A SPECIAL Velodrome will be erected on O'Connell Street this weekend to mark National Bike Week in Limerick.

The Velodrome, which will give members of the public the "Olympic-style" bike racing experience this Saturday, is just one of numerous events taking place between June 22 and June 30.

Bike Week 2019 is all about embracing climate change, and the local authority is encouraging everyone, young and old, to play their part.

The spectacular Street Velodrome, with its dramatically sloping corners, brings a unique experience to Limerick city.

O’Connell Street (R526), will be closed to all vehicular traffic except public transport buses and cyclists on Saturday between William Street and Roches Street from 4am until 7pm, with events beginning at 11am.

Limerick City and County Council have listed a number of events taking place over the next week. Among the other events taking place on O’Connell Street on Saturday are:

Share the Road / Cycle Safely - Limerick City and County Council in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and Musgraves will be promoting cyclist safety highlighting the blindspots around larger vehicles. An articulated truck will be parked on O’Connell Street with the blindspots marked around the vehicle. Members of the public will have the opportunity to sit in the driver’s seat of the truck to get the driver’s perspective.

Bike Fixes - There will also be Free minor bike fixes and repairs and fun activities on the day.

Greenmount Cycling Academy - will be showcasing cycling skills for kids and engaging in cycling-related games. There will be a limited amount of bikes and helmets to use, so children are advised to bring their own if possible and put their cycling skills to the test!

Throughout the week there are many other bike related events taking place.Highlights include:

Sunday, June 23

Great Southern Greenway Fun Cycle from Abbeyfeale to Templeglantine and back again

Killeedy GAA does the Greenway - People of all ages are encouraged to walk or cycle the Great Southern Greenway from Newcastle West to Ardagh

Team Adare Cycling Club Fun Cycle & BBQ - Club members will meet in Adare at 9:30 and embark on a 40km cycle, taking in the surrounding countryside before returning to Adare for a BBQ at Chawke’s Bar.

Wednesday, June 26

COW (Cycle On Wednesday) is an initiative celebrating the fun you can have cycling to school on Wednesdays, This year we hoped that as many students, parents and teachers cycle to school as possible. Let us know you cycled to school by tweeting us @LKSmarterTravel or tag us on Facebook.com/ LimerickSmarterTravel and you could be in with a chance to win a cycling goody bag.

Greenmount Cycling Academy, Beginners Cycle – The Academy invites all cycling enthusiasts to Limerick Racecourse to try out their 2km oval circuit. The event is free but participants must sign up from 6pm at the Parade Ring.

Friday and Saturday 27-28 June

Bike Theft Awareness - Roxboro Road Community Policing Unit will have a Bicycle Theft Prevention stand on Friday at Colbert Station from 8am to 11am and at the Crescent Shopping Centre on Saturday from 12pm to 3pm. They will be providing advice on bicycle safety and also have free goodies to give out such as locks, lights, water bottles and hi visibility equipment courtesy of Road Safety Authority Ireland and Limerick City and County Council.

To get National Bike Week underway a special Dawn Cycle is taking place on Friday 21 June beginning at 5am. Starting in the Urban Garden outside Penney’s on O’Connell Street, participants will cycle to Lough Gur before returning to the city centre, in time for work or school.

To coincide with Bike Week in Limerick 2019 Cycling Ireland is holding a cycling festival to promote cycling and raise awareness of the facilities available in the area. Bike Fest will encourage people to try biking in Ballyhoura Forest while getting the appropriate guidance from approved trainers.