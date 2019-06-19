Housing charity helped 600 Limerick cases in past year

NATIONAL housing charity Threshold has dealt with hundreds of cases in Limerick in the past twelve months as a result increasing rent prices in the city.

Last year, the charity dealt with 428 cases in Limerick, with an additional 175 in the first five months of 2019.

Following a 14.4% increase in the last 12 months, rent in Limerick city is now €1195 per month on average, with Limerick City East recently announced as a Rent Pressure Zone.

One-quarter of all cases that Threshold dealt with in Limerick last year involved tenancy terminations.

In efforts to prevent tenancy breakdown and the occurrence of homelessness in Limerick, the charity have announced the establishment of a weekly advice service.

Edel Conlon, Southern Regional Manager with Threshold said: “Much attention has been paid to the effects of the housing and homelessness crisis in our cities, but these are issues that are now affecting all parts of the country. Increasingly, the loss of a tenancy is resulting in homelessness.”

“It is more important than ever for tenants to get the advice and support they need to enable them to sustain their tenancies and prevent the occurrence of homelessness.”

The new outreach services will be delivered in partnership with Limerick-North Munster Information Service CLG.

Manager of Limerick-North Munster Information Service CLG, Marion Browne said: “We are delighted to partner with the national housing charity Threshold, to support the establishment of this vital outreach service in our offices in Limerick City.

“This new service will provide essential support and advice to those at risk in the private rented sector and play an important role in supporting and protecting tenancies and preventing homelessness.”

The Threshold Limerick Outreach Service will operate a weekly service, every Tuesday from 10.30am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm from the Limerick Citizens Information Service, Unit 2, Ground Floor, Riverstone House, 23/27 Henry Street, Limerick.

Anyone wishing to avail of the weekly advice service is advised to book an appointment in advance by contacting 1800 454 454 or by emailing advicecork@threshold.ie