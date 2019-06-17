Limerick priest who had a statue erected for him in El Salvador dies

A LIMERICK priest who was so popular in El Salvador that a statue was erected in his honour and a square named after him has passed away.

Fr Alfred (Colm) Loughran OFM, from Garryowen, died peacefully after a long illness in Gotera, Morazan, El Salvador on Saturday. The Franciscan priest was aged in his late seventies.

Fr Loughran served for over 50 years in El Salvador and other Central European countries. Bullets came through his window; he replaced priests that were killed and met guerilla leaders during the Civil War that claimed 80,000 lives.

Fr Loughran arrived in Gotera in 1968 aged 26 after being ordained in Rome.

In an interview with the Limerick Leader in 2011, he said: “I was here until 1989. They were all the war years which were very, very difficult. We were right in the centre of a very conflicted area.

“I remember doing an interview with Radio Eireann lying on the floor here in the house and the bullets were going everywhere. There was a big attack in the town. There were about 300 people killed.”

Fr Loughran continued: “I was a bit involved with the Archbishop of the country when he was trying to fix up dialogue between the Government forces and the rebel forces. I went up with him to meet with the different guerilla leaders. It was an interesting time.”

On one occasion a bullet came through his window.

“I think it was accidental. I had just left my room a couple of minutes beforehand. The bullet had gone through my window, over my desk and in to my wardrobe. When I went back in the room was full of smoke.”

For many years, Fr Loughran had to visit the six towns and 80 communities in his municipality on horseback. He left Gotera in 1989 when he was appointed novice master in Guatemala. He then spent the next 20 years in Guatemala and Nicaragua before being sent back to Gotera in 2009.

The Limerick priest was so loved by the locals that they erected a statue for him. They called the square in front of the church Plaza Cultural Fray Alfredo O Lochrainn in his honour as well.

“They passed a resolution in the town hall and the mayor decided to honour me with a statue. I joke about it a lot because there are other fellows a lot more qualified to have statues than me. I think it was mostly because I was the longest serving priest to be here from Ireland and probably ever in the parish,” said Fr Loughran in 2011.

The priest comes from a proud Limerick family. They are well known from running Siopa Rothar and Hacketts barber shops. Fr Loughran’s brother, Br Kieran, is a retired Christian Brother who served in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Fr Loughran’s passing is deeply regretted by his Franciscan confreres, and many friends in Central America as well as his confreres, family and friends in Ireland and beyond. Predeceased by his parents, James and Mary Loughran; brothers Dermot, Gerard and Eamonn. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters: Sean, Seamus (Oregon), Maura, Br Kieran (Christian Brothers), Declan, Tony and Una and wide family circle. Funeral in Gotera on Tuesday. May he rest in peace.