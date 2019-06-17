Limerick man at peak of his powers as he climbs four mountains for charity

ARDPATRICK’S TG Ryan rose to a momentous challenge for charity.

The south Limerick man conquered Ireland’s Four Peaks in a company challenge to raise €68,456.10 for four Irish charities

TG was part of a team of 22 colleagues from Grafton Merchanting ROI, building merchanting company which includes Chadwicks and Heiton Buckley. The company is thrilled to announce that it has raised €68,456.10 in vital funds for four Irish charities – Focus Ireland, CMRF Crumlin, Pieta House and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

The Four Peaks challenge saw a 22-strong Grafton Merchanting ROI team travel across the country to climb the highest mountain in each of Ireland’s four provinces in four days. In preparation for the mountain ascension, the team carried out months of training for the demanding four-day challenge. The team kicked off the significant feat starting with Carrauntoohil in Co. Kerry, followed by Mweelrea in Co Mayo, Slieve Donard in Co Down, and finally finishing with Lugnaquilla in Co Wicklow.

TG works in the local Ballysimon branch and together with his teammates they not only defeated the Four Peaks but also smashed their fundraising target of €40,000 by raising €68,456.10. TG said taking part in the Four Peaks Challenge is “one of the best things” he has ever done.

“The camaradrie of it all was the greatest part and I got to see parts of Ireland I’d never seen before. I cannot believe how generous people have been and I want to thank everyone who donated,” said TG.

Patrick Atkinson, CEO of Grafton Merchanting ROI, said: “We are very proud to announce that Grafton Merchanting ROI has raised €68,456.10 for four incredibly important causes by undertaking the Four Peaks challenge. After many weeks of training, lots of determination and a dose of good humour, we conquered the Four Peaks and most importantly, we busted through our target for the four charities.” On behalf of all the team in Grafton Merchanting ROI, he congratulated and thanked the team of 22 employees on this great achievement.

The monies raised for CMRF Crumlin will go towards the diabetes clinic which provides necessary treatment for children.

As the homelessness crisis worsens in Ireland, Focus Ireland is on the frontline changing lives daily, challenging homelessness and supporting those most at risk.

Pieta House provides specialised treatment programmes for people who have suicidal ideation and supports for families affected.

Ireland has the highest incidence of Cystic Fibrosis in the world. More than 1,300 people in Ireland suffer from the disease.

CF Ireland was set up 1963 to improve the treatment and facilities for people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland.