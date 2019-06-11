WATCH: Countdown to landmark Limerick Pride festival gets under way

ONE of the acts from the hugely popular show RuPaul’s Drag Race will be one of the star attractions at next month’s Limerick Pride.

Jujubee will headline the final night of the annual lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer and intersex (LGBTQI) festival which will take place in Limerick between Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 14.​

Jujubee will perform at the Pride climax party in Dolan’s Warehouse from 8.30pm on Saturday, July 13. ​

Earlier that day, a massively colourful parade will take place through the heart of the city.

Gathering at City​ Hall at 1.30pm, it will make its way up O’Connell Street, across Mallow Street to Henry Street, before ending at the Hunt Museum, where there will be a showcase of local LGBT culture.

It will be headed by Moninne Griffith, who is the executive director of BeLonG To youth services, a national organisation supporting LGBTIQ young people in Ireland.

And this year’s Pride parade marks an auspicious anniversary – for it is half a century since the Stonewall uprising, which gave birth to the gay rights movement.

“Pride was made possible by brave members of the LGBTI community who took a stand for LGBTI equality in New York and by activists all over the world, including Ireland who still fights for LGBTI equality today. I am proud as Grand Marshal of the Limerick Parade to march alongside everyone in a way that feels right for them,” she said, “Together we celebrate how far we have come and continue to fight for equality, safety, health and wellbeing for all our communities.”

Limerick Pride gets under way on Friday, July 5, with a launch event at McGettigan’s Pub in Lower Mallow Street, while the following day, the popular Mr and Mrs Gay Limerick takes place at Dolan’s from 9pm.

Other highlights include the Limerick Pride Youth Party at Lava Javas youth cafe in Lower Glentworth Street from 6pm on Friday, July 12, while later that night, the popular ‘Twas the night before Pride party kicks in at Mickey Martin’s pub.

The wonderful Michelle Grimes who sang for @realDonaldTrump, sings 'Somewhere over the rainbow' at the launch of @limerickpride @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/fHnDiCEMP7 — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) June 10, 2019

More: www.limerickpride.ie