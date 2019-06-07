Irish team make teen's dream come true thanks to Limerick charity

IN A BUSY week ahead of tonight's crucial match against Denmark the Irish team found time to make a young man's dream come true.

Limerick-based charity Share a Dream organised a meet and greet for 16-year-old Dylan Lynch on Monday at FAI headquarters in Abbotstown.

Dylan has been battling cancer since he was diagnosed in 2013. He was just 10. Dylan went through three gruelling years of treatment. In January 2017, just two months after finishing treatment he relapsed, resulting in brain damage and central nervous damage.

After nine months in Crumlin he left the hospital unable to walk and totally dependent on his parents. From December 2017 to April 2018 the Wicklow native attended the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire. Last August, Dylan had another set-back when he developed shingles and spent almost a week back in hospital requiring high doses of anti-viral medication.

Dylan is a fighter. He is now enjoying being back at school. While he still has many side effects, including mobility and cognitive issues, he has made a remarkable recovery.

"We could not be prouder of him," said mum, Cathy.

"Dylan would not be where he is today if it were not for his strong will, determination and positivity."

Soccer is one of Dylan’s passions, especially goalkeeping. When mum Cathy contacted Share a Dream about meeting the Irish goalkeepers and train with them they immediately got to work.

At 9.30am on Monday Dylan was in his football gear and gloves for pre–training with coach and former Irish great Alan Kelly. Afterwards Dylan met the rest of the senior team. They posed for photos and signed autographs.

Dylan also met Irish manager Mick McCarthy who had a good chat with him. The Rathnew teenager had some words of advice for Mick on the Denmark match and how to stop Christian Eriksen!

"It was a fantastic day and one I will never forget," said Dylan.

Cathy said she couldn’t thank everyone enough for making Dylan feel so special.

"All the team were so kind to him," she said

Share a Dream thank the FAI, Mick McCarthy, the Irish team and all the backroom staff for organising such a wonderful day for Dylan.