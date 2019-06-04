Extreme care advised after fuel spill on M20 in County Limerick

THERE is a fuel spill on the M20 Limerick to Cork Road at Junction 4, Patrickswell, reports AA Roadwatch.

Extreme care is advised on this route as already hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rainfall are now even more dangerous.

Gardai are warning that it takes longer to stop on wet roads, not to mind with fuel added to the mix.

"Slow down and leave extra room to brake between your vehicle and the one in front," said a spokesperson.