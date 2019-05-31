New recruits take up duty with Limerick Fire and Rescue

FIVE new recruits have joined the ranks of Limerick Fire and Rescue following their official passing out parade at Mulgrave Street fire station.

The ceremony was the culmination of 15 weeks of intensive training and drills for Class 1 of 2019.

The five new recruits are full time firefighters and will be based at Mulgrave Street in the city.

Michael Fitzgerald, Ian Jones, Tarlach Kelly, James O’Dea and Kevin O’Riordan were selected for training following a tough recruitment process which included physical and mental tests and interviews.

Over their 15-week training schedule, the new recruits have been involved in training for every eventuality, which might occur while they are on duty.

Led by Course Director Paul McMahon the recruits have honed their skills in a series of training drills designed to test the resolve of the recruits.

Special training also took place in the Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh in England, which is one of the world’s leading training colleges for firefighters and they also participated in training disciplines with other fire services from Britain.

Their training began in February with an introductory week in Limerick before attending the UK Fire Service College to complete eight weeks of basic training.

During the passing out parade, the five new firefighters demonstrated their skills in a series of drills.

Cllr James Collins, the Mayor of Limerick City and County attended the passing out ceremony: “You will be providing a very important service for the people of Limerick city and county, one where you will be experiencing peril as you carry out your duties. On behalf of the people of Limerick I would like to thank you most sincerely for the work you do day in day out for those who are in the middle of life-altering situations,” he said.

Michael Ryan, Chief Fire Officer, said: “Limerick Fire and Emergency Services are proud of its traditions and standards. We also value greatly the quality of our training. Today, you will see the fruits of this endeavour in the quality and professionalism of each one of our five new recruits.”

In 2018, Limerick Fire and Emergency Services dealt with 1,703 call outs, 1,112 of which were fire related.

In the first four months of 2019, the service has answered 204 call outs, 109 of these were fire related.