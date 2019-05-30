Limerick Land Search Team deployed to assist ‘distressed’ woman at riverbank

EMERGENCY services were deployed to assist a ‘distressed’ woman at Clonlara on the outskirts of the city on Thursday night.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10pm by a relative of the woman who contacted the Limerick Land Search Team.

“After contacting gardai our shoreline teams and a land team responded immediately to the call and were on scene inside 15 minutes,” said Calvin Prendergast, chairman of the Limerick Land Search Team.

“While on scene we established contact with the person who agreed to talk to one of our team members who has ASIST training done and after awhile walked away from near the riverside back to her family,” he added.

The unit was stood down shortly before midnight.

If you have been affected by the preceeding story contact any of the following ogranisations.

Aware: 1800 80 48 48

Samaritans: 116 123

Console: 1800 201 890