Election 2019: Mayor James Collins first to be elected in City West
James Collins lifted aloft by supporters following his election in Limerick City West Picture: Adrian Butler
MAYOR James Collins has become the first councillor elected to Limerick City West.
The Dooradoyle-based Fianna Fail member, a publican by trade, was elected on the first count in Limerick City West, securing 1,375 first preference votes.
He was just 59 votes over the quota, while metropolitan mayor Daniel Butler, Fine Gael, is just six votes away from passing the quota.
Speaking to reporters in the immediate wake of the result, he said: "It's great. Any time you get elected, it's a great feeling. I have a great team around me. We had a great campaign and we have seen the results of it today."
It's Cllr Collins's third time being elected - and he breaks what many see as a hoodoo of outgoing mayors failing to win a seat.
Cllr Joe Leddin is currently in third, with 919 first preference votes.
But the rest of City West couild not be tighter, with fewer than 200 votes separating Fergus Kilcoyne in fourth with 750 votes and Sinn Fein councillor Malachy McCreesh in 11th spot, with 558 votes.
A second count is expected soon, as count staff are distributing Mayor Collins's surplus.
Daniel Butler (FG) - 1,316
Mark Carey (IND) - 94
James Collins (FF) - 1,375
Sunnymartins Duruagwu (IND) - 216
Julian Fitzgibbon (AON) - 397
Elenora Hogan (FG) - 681
Fergus Kilcoyne (IND) - 750
Joe Leddin (LAB) - 919
John Loftus (IND) - 44
Jim Long (IND) - 285
Sean Lynch (FF) - 591
Breandán Anraoi MacGabhann (GP) - 610
Cathal McCarthy (IND) - 192
Malachy McCreesh (SF) - 558
Dan McSweeney (FG) - 638
Jamie Morrissey (IND) - 191
Seónaidh Ní Shíomóin (SOL-PBP) - 449
Elisa O'Donovan (SD) - 584
Abul Kalam Azad Talukder (FF) - 697
