Election 2019: Mayor James Collins first to be elected in City West

MAYOR James Collins has become the first councillor elected to Limerick City West.

The Dooradoyle-based Fianna Fail member, a publican by trade, was elected on the first count in Limerick City West, securing 1,375 first preference votes.

He was just 59 votes over the quota, while metropolitan mayor Daniel Butler, Fine Gael, is just six votes away from passing the quota.

Speaking to reporters in the immediate wake of the result, he said: "It's great. Any time you get elected, it's a great feeling. I have a great team around me. We had a great campaign and we have seen the results of it today."

It's Cllr Collins's third time being elected - and he breaks what many see as a hoodoo of outgoing mayors failing to win a seat.

Cllr Joe Leddin is currently in third, with 919 first preference votes.

But the rest of City West couild not be tighter, with fewer than 200 votes separating Fergus Kilcoyne in fourth with 750 votes and Sinn Fein councillor Malachy McCreesh in 11th spot, with 558 votes.

A second count is expected soon, as count staff are distributing Mayor Collins's surplus.

Daniel Butler (FG) - 1,316

Mark Carey (IND) - 94

James Collins (FF) - 1,375

Sunnymartins Duruagwu (IND) - 216

Julian Fitzgibbon (AON) - 397

Elenora Hogan (FG) - 681

Fergus Kilcoyne (IND) - 750

Joe Leddin (LAB) - 919

John Loftus (IND) - 44

Jim Long (IND) - 285

Sean Lynch (FF) - 591

Breandán Anraoi MacGabhann (GP) - 610

Cathal McCarthy (IND) - 192

Malachy McCreesh (SF) - 558

Dan McSweeney (FG) - 638

Jamie Morrissey (IND) - 191

Seónaidh Ní Shíomóin (SOL-PBP) - 449

Elisa O'Donovan (SD) - 584

Abul Kalam Azad Talukder (FF) - 697