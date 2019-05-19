Global popstar Niall Horan enjoys Munster Hurling Championship action at LIT Gaelic Grounds
Niall Horan sitting next to Joe McKenna at LIT Gaelic Grounds | PICTURE Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
INTERNATIONAL pop superstar Niall Horan was one of the 31,274 people who attended this Sunday’s Munster Hurling Championship clash between Limerick and Cork at LIT Gaelic Grounds.
The singer / songwriter was spotted during the tense encounter sitting next to Limerick hurling legend Joe McKenna as John Kiely’s side began the defence of their All-Ireland title.
Niall, who is originally from Mullingar, County Westmeath, was sporting designer sunglasses and a Golden State Warriors (NBA) peaked cap as he sat in the Mackey Stand.
The superstar, who came to prominence with boy bond One Direction, is set to be a familiar face in Limerick over the next year or so.
Having previously caddied for golfer Rory McIlroy at the Masters Par 3 tournament in 2015, he was recently added to the star-studded line-up of the JP McManus Pro Am which takes place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort in July 2020.
