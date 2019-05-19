Global popstar Niall Horan enjoys Munster Hurling Championship action at LIT Gaelic Grounds

INTERNATIONAL pop superstar Niall Horan was one of the 31,274 people who attended this Sunday’s Munster Hurling Championship clash between Limerick and Cork at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The singer / songwriter was spotted during the tense encounter sitting next to Limerick hurling legend Joe McKenna as John Kiely’s side began the defence of their All-Ireland title.

Niall, who is originally from Mullingar, County Westmeath, was sporting designer sunglasses and a Golden State Warriors (NBA) peaked cap as he sat in the Mackey Stand.

The superstar, who came to prominence with boy bond One Direction, is set to be a familiar face in Limerick over the next year or so.

Having previously caddied for golfer Rory McIlroy at the Masters Par 3 tournament in 2015, he was recently added to the star-studded line-up of the JP McManus Pro Am which takes place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort in July 2020.